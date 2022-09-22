2 arrested on suspicion of shooting strangers with paintballs in Kailua-Kona

Hawaii island police arrested two men on suspicion of shooting paintballs at random people at Alii Drive in Kailua-Kona.
Cyan Batha, 18, of Kamuela, and a 27-year-old Kailua-Kona man allegedly shot paintballs at people this morning from a dark-colored truck, the Hawaii Police Department reported.
Police responded to reports of the shooting at around 12:40 a.m. and contacted two victims who reportedly had paintball injuries. The vehicle was located and the two suspects were arrested.
Batha was charged with two counts of third-degree assault. The other suspect was released pending further investigation.
Witnesses and anyone with information about the incident are encouraged to contact Sgt. Erich Jackson at 808-326-4646, extension 253, or via email at Erich.Jackson@Hawaiicounty.gov. They can also call HPD’s nonemergency number at 808-935-3311.
Anonymous tips can also be made to CrimeStoppers at 808-961-8300.
