Construction uncovers unexploded ordnance at Kaneohe Marine Corps Base

Kaneohe Marine Corps Base Hawaii personnel recovered unexploded ordnance that was discovered during routine construction work near the base’s main gate this morning.

MCBH spokesman Lt. Mark McDonough said an unknown object was discovered at about 9 a.m. Out of an abundance of caution, the base temporarily closed the main gate and cleared the area to ensure safety for all personnel.

Honolulu police and base police rerouted traffic on the H-3 freeway and on installation roadways away from the area.

After base police secured the area, MCBH Explosive Ordnance Disposal personnel responded and determined the object was unexploded ordnance.

The ordnance was taken to a secure location to ensure its safe disposition and to investigate the nature of the object.

“The removed object does not pose a threat to personnel aboard our installation,” McDonough said.

The main gate was reopened at about 9:50 a.m. after the scene was determined to be safe.