Hawaii police investigating fatal shooting of horse

Hawaii island police are investigating the fatal shooting of a horse in the Honomu area earlier this week.

On Monday morning, Hilo officers responded to a report of a horse that had been shot and killed in the Akaka Falls Road area, the Hawaii Police Department reported. Officers arrived at the scene and found a dead horse with an apparent gunshot wound to its torso.

Police believe that the horse was accidentally shot in the night by hunters after it was mistaken for a feral pig.

A suspect has been identified and, after conferring with Hawaii County’s prosecutor’s office, police have generated criminal cases for hunting license, night hunting on private land, animal cruelty, criminal property damage and reckless endangering offenses.

HPD noted that it is illegal to hunt at night on both public and private lands, and hunting in residential neighborhoods is prohibited.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact HPD’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311. Anonymous tips can be provided to CrimeStoppers number at 808-961-8300.