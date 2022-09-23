Man, 48, charged with terroristic threatening in Ewa Beach shooting

Prosecutors have charged a 48-year-old man after he allegedly shot at another man at a beach park in West Oahu.
Darylle Low was charged Thursday with first-degree terroristic threatening and promoting a dangerous drug in the second-degree.
He is being held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center in lieu of $50,000 aggregate bail.
First-degree terroristic threatening is a Class C felony that is punishable by up to 5 years in prison if convicted.
Honolulu police said a 43-year-old man was in his vehicle at Oneula Beach Park, also known as Hau Bush, when he got into an argument with another man at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
The suspect allegedly threatened to kill him and shot at his vehicle twice while the victim attempted to leave.
No injuries were reported.
Low was identified as the suspect through a police investigation,
Officers of the District 8 Crime Reduction Unit located him in Kalaeloa Tuesday and arrested him on suspicion of attempted murder, promoting a dangerous drug and criminal contempt of court.
