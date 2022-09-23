Skeletal remains found in Kona belong to man reported missing in 2021

Skeletal remains found on an undeveloped lot off a highway in Kailua-Kona earlier this month have been identified as an 80-year-old man who was reported missing in 2021, the Hawaii Police Department said.

Ronald Brown, of Kailua-Kona was reported missing after he was last seen on Aug. 29, 2021, on Kuakini Highway in Kailua-Kona.

His remains were found on the undeveloped lot on Sept. 2. Positive identification was made via dental records.

Police said the cause of death has yet to be determined. Foul play is not suspected.