Suspect identified in fatal Kapaa crash

Kauai police have identified a suspect allegedly involved in a fatal Kapaa crash.

A 65-year-old Kapaa man was arrested this evening on suspicion of negligent homicide, negligent injury and inattention to driving following a crash involving a pickup truck that struck two women, killing one of them. He was released from police custody pending an investigation.

The Kauai Police Department said the crash took place Monday evening on Kuhio Highway near mile-marker 9. A Chevrolet pickup truck hit the women while they were in a marked crosswalk.

KPD said Tanya Hall, 50, of Kapaa died of her injuries following the crash.

A 52-year-old California woman was hospitalized at Wilcox Medical Center and is in stable condition. She is expected to recover from her injuries, police said.

KPD is still investigating the crash, but said that speeding and impairment are not suspected factors.

The traffic fatality is Kauai’s eighth of the year.