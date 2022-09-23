Off the News: Check that rebate check has arrived

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The state Department of Taxation has gotten more than a few calls about the anticipated tax refunds this year. How can you tell? Because almost the first thing the automated system tells you when you call 808-587-4242: “The constitutional refunds are being processed in September and October. We ask that you not inquire about your specific refund until late October.”

If your last refund was a direct deposit, keep an eye on that bank account. If it was by check … the check’s in the mail? Maybe so.

Aloha again to Aloha Festivals parade

The Aloha Festivals’ colorful Floral Parade provides a welcome, festive reason to come outside on Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon. The event, with its procession from Ala Moana Beach Park to Kapiolani Park, features pa‘u riders (elaborately dressed equestrians), floats adorned with thousands of fresh flowers, marching bands — and a special appearance by Hawaii’s own World Little League Champs 2022.

This year’s festival theme is “Aloha Aina: Love of the Land.” Look for designs, decorations and regalia recognizing islanders’ collective kuleana (responsibility) to care for the environment.