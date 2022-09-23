Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Check that rebate check has arrived Today Updated 6:19 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The state Department of Taxation has gotten more than a few calls about the anticipated tax refunds this year. How can you tell? Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The state Department of Taxation has gotten more than a few calls about the anticipated tax refunds this year. How can you tell? Because almost the first thing the automated system tells you when you call 808-587-4242: “The constitutional refunds are being processed in September and October. We ask that you not inquire about your specific refund until late October.” If your last refund was a direct deposit, keep an eye on that bank account. If it was by check … the check’s in the mail? Maybe so. Aloha again to Aloha Festivals parade The Aloha Festivals’ colorful Floral Parade provides a welcome, festive reason to come outside on Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon. The event, with its procession from Ala Moana Beach Park to Kapiolani Park, features pa‘u riders (elaborately dressed equestrians), floats adorned with thousands of fresh flowers, marching bands — and a special appearance by Hawaii’s own World Little League Champs 2022. This year’s festival theme is “Aloha Aina: Love of the Land.” Look for designs, decorations and regalia recognizing islanders’ collective kuleana (responsibility) to care for the environment. Previous Story Off the News: Successful use of Maile Amber Alert