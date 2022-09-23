comscore Fugitive in Navy bribery case tried to get to Russia, officials say | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Fugitive in Navy bribery case tried to get to Russia, officials say

  • By Julie Watson and Regina Garcia Cano Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 11:19 p.m.

Since escaping two weeks ago, officials say, the fugitive Malaysian defense contractor nicknamed “Fat Leonard” — who orchestrated one of the U.S. Navy’s largest bribery scandals — zipped between countries to find a place where he could become virtually untouchable for American authorities. Read more

Previous Story
Honolulu City Council considers property tax exemptions for businesses along rail line

Scroll Up