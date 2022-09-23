U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele to be fined $1,000 for violating campaign spending law
U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele will be fined $1,000 after admitting to the state Campaign Spending Commission that he illegally used an 8-year-old list of donors to Gov. David Ige to solicit contributions to Kahele’s unsuccessful run for governor this year, the Campaign Spending Commission decided today. Kahele speaks during a news conference at Thomas Square.