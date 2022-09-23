comscore U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele to be fined $1,000 for violating campaign spending law | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele to be fined $1,000 for violating campaign spending law

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:14 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM / March 17 U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele will be fined $1,000 after admitting to the state Campaign Spending Commission that he illegally used an 8-year-old list of donors to Gov. David Ige to solicit contributions to Kahele’s unsuccessful run for governor this year, the Campaign Spending Commission decided today. Kahele speaks during a news conference at Thomas Square.

Kahele, a Democrat, will have two weeks to pay the fine after he is given notice, general counsel Gary Kam told the commission. Read more

