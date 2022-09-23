comscore How Hawaii and New Mexico State match up fof Saturday’s football game | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

How Hawaii and New Mexico State match up fof Saturday’s football game

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:36 p.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS New Mexico State freshman Gavin Frakes, left, leads the Aggies in passing and junior captain Diego Pavia, right, leads the team in total offense.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    New Mexico State freshman Gavin Frakes, left, leads the Aggies in passing and junior captain Diego Pavia, right, leads the team in total offense.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager expects the Warriors to take some chances downfield against New Mexico State.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager expects the Warriors to take some chances downfield against New Mexico State.

Whether it’s Joey Yellen or Brayden Schager in the shotgun, the football will be in Las Cruces’ thin air frequently on Saturday. Read more

Previous Story
Kill’s mentality makes New Mexico State a feisty adversary
Next Story
Scoreboard – Sept. 23, 2022

Scroll Up