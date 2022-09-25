Man arrested on suspicion of violating a woman’s privacy by recording her in a state of undress

Honolulu police arrested a 56-year-old man Saturday on suspicion of violation of privacy in the first degree for allegedly recording a woman, who was in a state of undress, without consent.

According to an HPD media highlight, a 27-year-old woman reported that the suspect recorded her. Police said digital recording devices belonging to the suspect were located and submitted as evidence.

The suspect was arrested at 6:42 p.m. at Ala Moana Center. The man has not been charged yet so the Star-Advertiser is not releasing his name.

Police declined to provide further details.