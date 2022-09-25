comscore Kaiser makes case for playoffs with victory over Kaimuki | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Kaiser makes case for playoffs with victory over Kaimuki

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:59 p.m.
  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Kaiser’s Makana Naleieha caught a TD pass on Saturday.

    ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Kaiser’s Makana Naleieha caught a TD pass on Saturday.

  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Kaimuki’s Dante Peltier catches a pass and scores a touchdown.

    ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Kaimuki’s Dante Peltier catches a pass and scores a touchdown.

  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Kaiser’s Jesse Shinagawa rushes with the ball.

    ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Kaiser’s Jesse Shinagawa rushes with the ball.

In order to feel good about its playoff chances, defending OIA Division II champion Kaiser needed to come up big in the second half against Kaimuki on Saturday night. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio – Sept. 24, 2022

Scroll Up