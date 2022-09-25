Kaiser makes case for playoffs with victory over Kaimuki
- By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:59 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Kaiser’s Makana Naleieha caught a TD pass on Saturday.
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Kaimuki’s Dante Peltier catches a pass and scores a touchdown.
-
ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Kaiser’s Jesse Shinagawa rushes with the ball.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree