Kalaheo makes homecoming game a complete success

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The home in question turned out to be the end zone, as the Mustangs more than doubled their scoring output for the season with a 37-0 blowout win over visiting McKinley on Saturday night. Read more

“There’s no place like home.”

That was the official theme of Kalaheo’s homecoming game. The home in question turned out to be the end zone, as the Mustangs more than doubled their scoring output for the season with a 37-0 blowout win over visiting McKinley on Saturday night.

“The parents’ support, despite our team being winless up to this point, has just been tremendous,” Kalaheo coach Nelson Maeda said of the home atmosphere. “They host pregame meals at every game. Win, lose or draw, they are always there supporting, being very positive. In actuality, we are like a JV team. We’ve got only four seniors, nine juniors, and 25 freshmen and sophomores. I think everybody, the parents included, sees the big picture. The growing pains of trying to change the culture and get the program turned around. They’re very patient, even though we’re getting smacked around 40-0, so it’s good to see that there’s a lot of support for the program.”

Kalaheo scored four touchdowns offensively, another on special teams, while the defense chipped in with two safeties to score a season high in points. The Mustangs had scored a combined 23 points prior to Saturday night.

Quarterback Alika “Bobo” Amasiu was heavily involved in all three phases of the game for Kalaheo. He was a factor in 21 Mustangs points, finishing with two passing touchdowns along with 93 yards on 6-for-13 passing. He also ran for a touchdown and kicked three extra points. Additionally, Amasiu played defense throughout the game.

“He’s our kicker, our punter, our linebacker, he plays quarterback. He never comes off the field,” Kalaheo coach Nelson Maeda said. “He’s a very instrumental, important guy on our team, and he did a wonderful job tonight.”

With McKinley missing quarterback Afi Togafau due to injury, running back Samisoni Mafi took over at the helm of the Tigers offense. Operating as the wildcat quarterback on all his touches, he picked up a game-best 176 yards on 34 carries.

“It’s always nice to get a win over a very tough and physical McKinley team,” Maeda said. “I know that they were hurting in some positions, but they never quit and they battled to the very end. (Mafi) is a tough running back. He’s a big dude, hard to bring down. Its just great for our football team to get that first win, especially on homecoming.”

Kalaheo took control of the game on the first play of the second quarter. Alika Amasiu’s 14-yard touchdown pass to Kamalu Anoba-Jordan capped a 12-play drive, giving Kalaheo its first lead of the season.

The Mustangs defense forced back-to-back McKinley punts following the opening score, setting up a quick one-play scoring drive. Elijah Taylor took the handoff and burst through an open hole, dashing for a 45-yard touchdown to make it 14-0.

With a minute left in the opening half, Kalaheo scored yet again. The five-play drive that began in enemy territory ended with Amasiu’s second touchdown pass, a 26-yard toss to Jayden Fargas.

Kalaheo was forced to punt on its first drive of the second half after a string of incompletions, but it was all Mustangs after that.

It was a disastrous third quarter for McKinley. A bad snap rolled out of the back of the end zone for a safety to kick off a 17-point third quarter for the Mustangs. Amasiu’s 33-yard touchdown run, a one-play scoring drive, followed.

McKinley again surrendered a safety on a bad snap on its next drive. One play later, the Mustangs scored again on Taylor’s 65-yard kick return touchdown.

—

KALAHEO 37, MCKINLEY 0

At Alex E. Kane Stadium

McKinley (0-6, 0-5) 0 0 0 0 — 0

Kalaheo (1-6, 1-4) 0 20 17 0 — 37

Kalh—Kamalu Anoba-Jordan 14 pass from Alika Amasiu (Amasiu kick)

Kalh—Elijah Taylor 45 run (Amasiu kick)

Kalh—Jayden Fargas 26 pass from Amasiu (kick failed)

Kalh—Safety

Kalh—Amasiu 33 run (Amasiu kick)

Kalh—Safety

Kalh—Taylor 65 kick return (kick blocked)

RUSHING—McKinley: Samisoni Mafi 34-176, Makana Williams 1-15, Jaiden “Mana” Kepa Kaio 7-(minus 3), Preston Note 4-(minus 4), TEAM 6-(minus 87). Kalaheo: Taylor 11-88, Amasiu 2-26, Deshon Will 2-5.

PASSING—McKinley: Note 1-3-0-11, Kepa Kaio 0-1-0-0. Kalaheo: Amasiu 6-18-0-93, Jude Weber 1-2-0-0.