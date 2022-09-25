Las Vegas Advisor: Football parties are back in action in Las Vegas

Football season means watch parties in the casinos and bars.

While not as big a marketing tool as they used to be, there are still some good gatherings throughout the city. On weekends, the casino sports books are packed with all the games showing on the big screens.

Busiest are Las Vegas’ two premier sports books at Circa and Westgate. On Mondays, the best party in town is at South Point, where a big crowd gathers in the showroom for $1 hot dogs, $2 draft beer and drawings for $1,000.

Other good Monday-night options convenient to the Strip are Silverton, Silver Sevens and Gold Coast. The best deal on beer is 77 cents for bottled Bud or Bud Light at Silver Sevens.

Stadium hotel: A 19-story, 340-room hotel has been announced for a site three blocks south of Allegiant Stadium. Nuance Las Vegas Hotel & Spa will be a nongaming, nonsmoking, boutique-sized property that includes a restaurant, day spa, ballroom and convention hall, with a rooftop bar and kitchen.

Sky-high pasta: Vetri Cucina is returning to the Palms and will occupy the beautiful rooftop space atop the resort’s Ivory Tower. The acclaimed Italian restaurant out of Philadelphia will be located on the 56th floor, providing diners with spectacular views of the Strip and beyond. It’s scheduled to open on Nov. 1.

WNBA champs: The Las Vegas Aces are the WNBA champions after beating the Connecticut Sun 3-1 in the best-of-five championship series. The Aces are the first professional sports team in Las Vegas history to win a championship.

Question: After all these years, is the Tropicana changing its name to Bally’s?

Answer: In comments during the licensing hearing of Bally’s Corp. in its purchase of the Tropicana, Bally’s execs indicated that a name change for the casino was not immediately planned. While the name Bally’s figures to eventually be put in place, the casino will remain the Tropicana for the foreseeable future.

