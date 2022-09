Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

EPA oversteps input on Thirty Meter Telescope; Red-light cameras face so many road realities; East Oahu trail’s hunting and hiking don’t mix. Read more

Since when is it the job of the Environmental Protection Agency to weigh in on cultural and community matters (“EPA critical of plan for TMT,” Star- Advertiser, Sept. 22)? The idea that an environmental impact statement would concern itself with anything but the effects of a project on the physical environment is news to me.

Unless my understanding of the EPA charter is wildly off base, its Thirty Meter Telescope assessment is a ridiculous piece of overreach — regardless of where one stands on the issue.

Tracey Scott

Wahiawa

Mauna Kea will endure, long after our squabbles

Science indicates Mauna Kea began formation more than 500,000 years ago. Some people choose myth and lore to understand such beginnings.

Either way, in another 500,000 years, no human sentiment or artifact will remain anywhere on the face of Earth. What will remain will be pristine Mauna Kea, having been protected by time. What won’t remain will be we who squabbled about it.

Bruse Eckmann

Moiliili

Red-light cameras face so many road realities

I can understand installing red-light cameras at Vineyard Boulevard and Liliha Street, but disagree with the Vineyard and Palama Street location. There certainly are people who run red lights at Vineyard and Palama, especially people exiting the H-1 freeway at the Vineyard offramp and turning left up Palama, or people coming down Palama and making a California stop before taking a right turn on red.

However if you are on Palama and want to turn left onto Vineyard in either direction, you are taking an uncontrolled left turn. If there is oncoming traffic you are forced to wait until the intersection clears, usually after the last oncoming car has gone through on the yellow. Now you and possibly the person behind you can safely make your left turn, but are doing so while the light is showing red.

Is the reviewing agency going to take this into account when deciding to issue a ticket? Is the state planning on installing left-turn arrows? Are the cameras only going to focus on Vineyard? These and other questions need to be answered before the system goes live.

Steve Miller

Makiki

East Oahu trail’s hunting and hiking don’t mix

It’s so heartbreaking that a beautiful animal, a nursing mare, was killed a few days ago on Oahu by a pig hunter’s bullet.

I’m afraid a similar fate awaits hikers on East Oahu’s Wiliwilinui Trail.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources sign posted at the beginning of the trail states that hunting is allowed “a half hour before sunrise to a half hour after sunset year round on Saturday, Sunday and state holidays” — the busiest days for hiking.

It also says that hunters may use “rifles, shotguns, handguns, knives, spears, and archery.”

Who approved this recipe for disaster?

RIP, innocent equine victim.

Marilyn Kim

Waialae Iki

Jack Johnson lifted fan through some dark times

When you’re dealt with devastating news, you try your best to soothe your aching soul.

That time was nearly 10 years ago when I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I had a support system of family and friends, but I needed something soothing. That was local singer-songwriter Jack Johnson’s voice in his music. I listened to his music night and day, attended his concerts, and wrote about his good intentions for his Kokua Hawaii Foundation. He was inspiring during a time in my life when I felt hopeless.

Recently, I learned about how cancer is affecting my family. I have nothing but grief and tears that fill my heart and eyes. But this sadness melted away for a moment, because I saw my inspiration, Jack Johnson, in person when I was walking into a checkout line at Waipio Costco recently. I couldn’t believe my eyes when he caught my attention by asking me about the line I was standing in.

Utter excitement took over me. I’d wanted to meet him for some time, but must have lost all hope. But when I really needed hope, inspiration, there he was. I want to say: Thank you so much, Jack Johnson, for your music, your talent and your inspiration!

Joyce Verduzco

Mililani

Kudos to Kaiser for nonmember boosters

I would just like to thank Kaiser Permanente, and in particular its Kailua clinic, for its community service in giving the latest booster shots to non-Kaiser members. That shows real dedication to others — and the clerk and the nurse couldn’t have been more friendly or helpful.

How lucky we are.

Judy Mick

Kailua

PBS’ ‘Holocaust’ show echoes nationalism risks

Special applause to the Rev. Dr. John Heidel and the editorial board of the Star-Advertiser for inclusion of the recent column (“The dangers of nationalism, including Christian zealotry,” Island Voices, Sept. 22).

Heidel’s balanced and cautionary historical analysis has been movingly illustrated this week in the PBS-Hawaii broadcast of Ken Burns’ documentary, “The U.S. and the Holocaust.”

Heidel’s reminder that “all forms of nationalism are dangerous” could not be more timely.

May Mamiya

University

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter