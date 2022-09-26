comscore Off the News: Islands rise up against climate impacts | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Off the News: Islands rise up against climate impacts

Climate change was top of the agenda during the Pacific Islands Conference of Leaders in Honolulu Sept. 12-14. Pacific island leaders are also expected to raise the alarm in a U.S.-Pacific Island Country Summit hosted by President Joe Biden in D.C. this Wednesday and Thursday. Read more

