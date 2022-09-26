Hawaii News | Vital Statistics Vital statistics – Sept. 16 to 22, 2022 Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Each week, the Honolulu Star- Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Marriage licenses and birth certificates Each week, the Honolulu Star- Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System. MARRIAGES Filed on Oahu, Sept. 16 to 22 >> Tobias James Apps and Lauren Elizabeth Imai >> Eliana Kayleen Baldovinos and Ricardo Amaya Rodriguez >> Peter Lee Barber and Vicenta Mauricio Herrera >> Laura Claire Barbieri and Juan Enrrique Flores Mendoza >> Amanda Marie Blaney and Christopher Brooks Kalb >> Astrid Bonilla and Jason Pello >> Adrian Ceseña Jr. and Susanne Lindsay Saxten >> Giuseppe Chiesa and Simona Zucca >> Clayton Parker Coleman and Nina Rochelle Lindsey >> Leah Gilda Correia and Michael Troy Newton >> Jordan Raphael Cramer and Kendra Desiree Chapin >> Cassaundra Marie Cummings and Zachary Christian Watson >> Dennis Alemar Villanueva Daquip and Lena Natashia Laboy >> Joshua Scott Fix and Jasmyn Annette Wilder >> Selena Lee Gomez and Matthew Aaron Zamarripa >> Daniel Paul Henrik Hoekfelt and Rebecca Alice Reineke >> Drayden Koali’i Hong and Shailee-Marie Li’ilani Ramelb >> Timothy Caron Horton and Marie Lynn Lindelli >> Milton Thomas Jarvis and Gina Nicole Ackerman >> Alexandra Charlotte Jenkins and Karl Francis Whittaker >> Lori Elaine Johnson and Andrew Ray Hancock >> Kira Keulemans and Luis Filipe Woite Pereira >> Jessica Daun Jade La Peyre and Justin Michael Bernard >> Peter Keanu Laa IV and Hokulani Emiko Itagaki >> Holland Hoi-Yin Mak and Elsa On Chee Lin >> Mark Anthony Markovich and Jennifer Marie Fuller >> Howard Lynn Mason and Stacey Marie Harris >> Kyle David McNeal and Alexander Michael Kleppin >> Melanie Nicole Michalczyk and Wendell Scott Russell >> Rocio Beatriz Miranda and Jordan Ray Pacheco >> Dorothy Adele Mulkern and Nicholas Forbes Bright >> James Patrick Brian O’Hara and Neil Andrew Meyer >> Vicente Olivo Ortiz and Perla Yudith Peña Grimaldo >> Allison Rhea Padua Rentiquiano and Atsushi Toby Kato >> Aaron Xavier Romero and Shannon Marie Pethe >> Adam Ruggiero and Georgia Renee Deltiglio >> Michael Richard Ruth and Jessica Lorraine Delantoni >> Maiko Melissa Salvador and Thomas Edward Nelson >> Benjamin Paul Shearin and Han-Hua Yeh >> Kendall Robert Kalaukeaoiokepa Sparacio and Crystal Mayumi Tamura >> Tricia Gayle Teal and Carl Lynn Rogers >> Frances Hamilton Thompson and Drew Danial Thornton >> Barbora Toporova and Rastislav Regasek >> Zackery Scott Torrence and Aminata Sinayoko Gonzalez >> Mahe ‘Uli‘uli Sandhurst Tupouniua and Ruth Pualani Ahokovi >> Dante Herdev Vaidya and Chandra Lenora Kawailiula Tawater >> Rachel Vasquez and Victor Alfonso Alarcon Garcia >> Nancy Denise Verdin and William John Bentley Jr. >> John Aaron Lee Vinson and Lovely Hekele Rose Bailey >> Yaqiu Wang and Wenjun Huang >> Anny Michelle Wisdom and Brenden Chase Neff BIRTHS Filed on Oahu, Sept. 16 to 22 >> Renzo Berach Brennan Hayashi >> Uriah Koa‘e Kea Higashi Castillo >> Kaila Kimiko Medeiros >> Reagan Lanikuaka‘a Mendiola >> Melia Kaialameaokaiona Reis-Moniz Previous Story Waipio Valley community takes stand against road reopening, citing ongoing safety concerns