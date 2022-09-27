Body of missing diver, 47, found off Maui

A 47-year-old diver has died after he was found unresponsive in waters off Nakalele Point on Maui Sunday.

Fire rescue crews and Ocean Safety personnel responded to a report of a missing diver in the area of Nakalele Point at about 9:30 a.m. Ocean Safety located the diver who was unresponsive in the water, the Maui Fire Department said.

He was taken to Honokohau Bay where medics administered lifesaving efforts to no avail.

The fire department said the diver, of Pukalani, was pronounced dead at the scene.