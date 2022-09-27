Ono one night only

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Save the date: The second James Beard Foundation’s Taste America event is coming to Hawaii Oct. 17. Now in its 10th annual iteration, Taste America, presented by Capital One, will feature events across 20 cities nationwide, bringing diners and chefs together to celebrate local restaurants and focus on the breadth of culinary creativity across the country, as well as championing diversity and sustainability in the industry.

The Oct. 17 event at The Pig & The Lady will feature a collaboration dinner by Ravi Kapur, co-owner of Good Good Culture Club and Liholiho Yacht Club in San Francisco, and Hawaii’s own Andrew Le, chef/owner of The Pig & The Lady. Guests will enjoy a locally sourced, multicourse meal with beverage pairings created specifically for this night by the duo.

“Ravi’s approach to his food is so eclectic, globally inspired and just so tasty,” says Le. “In collaborating with Ravi, we wanted to create an experience of how we both can represent ourselves and tell our story by using what Hawaii’s bounty has to offer.”

“Coming home is always an opportunity to connect back to the place I’m from,” Kapur adds. “Our goal is to craft a menu that showcases the spirit of our restaurants in a harmonious way. I look forward to sourcing from local farms and showcasing what’s best of the season.”

Guests will be greeted with snacks of tuna poke with sweet onion, mac nuts, coconut, finger lime and nori cracker, along with Kapur’s chicken wings stuffed with chicken longanisa, adobo glaze and green papaya.

“Ravi and I have known each other for a while, and this will be the first time we will join our two perspectives on what good food is to us,” Le says. “I believe we’ve played off of each other’s strengths in creating this menu. To be able to bring new flavor experiences to the community is a special moment.”

The first course features a kamaboko dip with smoked trout roe and Ritz cracker, made by Le, along with local farm vegetables, luau dressing, palapa and crispy mung beans from Kapur.

The main entrée features steamed locally caught fish layered with Kauai shrimp mousse, lup cheong and shiitake sticky rice, seared bok choy and fish sauce caramel jus by Le.

To conclude the experience, Le’s dessert consists of “shaved ice” with fresh poi, seasonal local fruit, chilikoi granite, salted haupia cream and toasted kukui nut. Beverage pairings are to be announced.

Tickets for this one-night-only event can be purchased at jamesbeard.org/events/taste-america-honolulu and are offered by tables of two and four. Two seatings are available at 5:30 and 8 p.m.

“I’m most excited about coming home,” Kapur says. “Growing up in Hawaii has had a profound impact on me, personally and professionally. Cooking wise, I draw so much from home. The diverse cultural representation has shaped my palette and sensibilities. I’ve known Andrew for a long time and respect what he, his family and team have built and am just looking forward to spending time in the space. My hope is that we are all able to connect beyond the transaction and celebrate the diversity of this place we are from.”

“Ravi and I are privileged to be able to cook together for our hometown crowd,” Le adds. “Mahalo nui loa to all those who have supported and believed in us throughout the years.”