comscore Seafood extravaganza | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Keep on Truckin'

Seafood extravaganza

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Today
  • Updated 3:53 p.m.

  • PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO

    So shell-fish Garlic butter lobster ($18.99) is a customer favorite.,/p>

  • PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO

    Shaken beef ($17.99)

  • PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO

    Saigon Grill owner Thanh Nguyen with deep-fried chicken wings and the garlic butter lobster

  • PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO

    Deep-fried chicken wings ($15.99)

Conveniently located on Kapiolani Boulevard, Saigon Grill is a late-night hot spot. Read more

Previous Story
Riesling revolution
Next Story
The irresistible thrill of kung pao shrimp

Scroll Up