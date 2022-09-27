Seafood extravaganza

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Conveniently located on Kapiolani Boulevard, Saigon Grill is a late-night hot spot. The recently opened food truck is currently open 4 p.m.-midnight Mondays-Saturdays, according to business owner Thanh Nguyen.

“We’re trying to do Asian-style cuisine — Thai, Lao and Vietnamese — in this ‘taste of Honolulu’ area with outdoor seating,” Nguyen says. “It gets busy at night and on the weekends.”

The food truck’s menu features a variety of dishes, ranging from plate-lunch style to seafood-centric entrées. You’ll find everything from salt and pepper escargot ($19.99) and deep-fried soft shell crab ($14.99) to mussel dynamite ($14.99) and manila clam soup ($23).

“We specialize in seafood — escargot and rare items that you don’t find often in Hawaii,” Nguyen says.

When it comes to popular dishes from the plate lunch section, Nguyen recommends grilled pork chops ($16.99), grilled lamb rack ($18.99), garlic butter shrimp ($16.99) and shaken beef ($17.99). For seafood, he states any of the lobster dishes — including scallion oil lobster ($18.99) and garlic butter lobster ($18.99) — along with steamed snow crab ($21.99) are top sellers.

“We keep the pricing affordable for our seafood,” he says. “Eventually, we’re going to try and do a live seafood concept, where people can choose what they want — live lobster or live crab — and we cook it for them.”

If you’re looking to beat the heat, cool down with the business’s variety of sugar cane drinks ($8.99). Choices range from calamansi and strawberry to passion fruit, lychee and jackfruit.

“Our Tropical Cane ($9.99) is especially popular,” Nguyen says. “All of our cane drinks are naturally sweet — no added sweetener.”

Follow the business on Instagram (@saigongrilhawaii) for updates.

Saigon Grill

1700 Kapiolani Blvd., Honolulu

Instagram: @saigongrilhawaii

How to pay: Cash and credit cards

How to order: In person only