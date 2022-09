Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Accuity LLP has hired Erin Takamine as partner in the firm. She previously was with KPMG LLP for two years, holding various positions and left the firm as its managing director. Takamine has a wide variety of accounting industry experience ranging from financial statement and internal control auditing to compliance and performance improvement advisory services.

Hilton has appointed Nastassja “Tasha” Guzek as regional account director- government/military overseeing Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Alana — Waikiki Beach and Hilton Waikoloa Village. Guzek has more than 16 years of sales experience in the hospitality industry, most recently as the senior sales manager at DoubleTree.

Navian Hawaii has named Keali‘i Kane director of business development. Kane previously was a community liaison from 2017 to 2019. Kane brings to the role nearly 30 years of sales and marketing experience, including six years within the hospice and health care industries. She most recently served as sales manager for the Plaza at Kaneohe.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.