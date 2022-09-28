Letters: Snowden case brings freedoms into relief; Appalled by government inertia on coast erosion; Input on needed curbs on firearms in public
Today
Updated 6:09 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
STATE DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
The Honolulu Police Department is taking comments on rules for open and concealed carry of firearms, in the wake of a Supreme Court ruling. In February 2019, a 9mm gun, above, was found in a carry-on bag by Honolulu airport security.