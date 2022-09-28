comscore Letters: Snowden case brings freedoms into relief; Appalled by government inertia on coast erosion; Input on needed curbs on firearms in public | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letters: Snowden case brings freedoms into relief; Appalled by government inertia on coast erosion; Input on needed curbs on firearms in public

  • Today
  • Updated 6:09 p.m.
  • STATE DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY The Honolulu Police Department is taking comments on rules for open and concealed carry of firearms, in the wake of a Supreme Court ruling. In February 2019, a 9mm gun, above, was found in a carry-on bag by Honolulu airport security.

    STATE DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

    The Honolulu Police Department is taking comments on rules for open and concealed carry of firearms, in the wake of a Supreme Court ruling. In February 2019, a 9mm gun, above, was found in a carry-on bag by Honolulu airport security.

Snowden case brings freedoms into relief; Appalled by government inertia on coast erosion; Input on needed curbs on firearms in public. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: CNHA-OHA dispute used as pawn in tourism deal; Realize that air travel is disastrous for climate; Recycle abandoned vehicles for needy folks

Scroll Up