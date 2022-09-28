comscore Editorial: Hawaii can do much for own economy | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial: Hawaii can do much for own economy

Economic forecasters say Hawaii might not fare as badly as the U.S. as a whole over the next two years — but that doesn’t exactly translate to “happy days are here again.” What it does mean is that while the U.S. may be pushed into a sustained economic downturn — a recession — because of rising federal interest rates, Hawaii may squeak through with minimal growth. Read more

