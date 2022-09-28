comscore Former Hawaii defense contractor pleads guilty | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Former Hawaii defense contractor pleads guilty

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:54 p.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2020 Martin Kao and his alleged co-conspirators created a shell company that Kao used to make an illegal contribution to U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine. Collins addresses supporters in Bangor, Maine.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2020

    Martin Kao and his alleged co-conspirators created a shell company that Kao used to make an illegal contribution to U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine. Collins addresses supporters in Bangor, Maine.

A former Hawaii defense contractor and prominent political donor admitted to conspiring to make illegal campaign contributions to a political action committee and a U.S. senator while hiding the scheme from regulators. Read more

