Kakaako roadwork begins Monday

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Construction on Kakaako’s roads will begin in October and last at least nine months, the City and County of Honolulu announced Tuesday. Read more

Construction on Kakaako’s roads will begin in October and last at least nine months, the City and County of Honolulu announced Tuesday.

The work, which will include resurfacing asphalt, rebuilding curbs and sidewalks, and adding new signs and road markings, will focus on major roads including Pohukaina, Keawe, Auahi and Coral streets.

Work will start Monday and is “expected to continue through the end of July 2023,” according to a news release from the office of Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi. During working hours — from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays — parking on the street will be prohibited.

Local businesses weren’t anticipating much of a hang-up from the construction when they heard the news Tuesday.

“Finally,” said Maura Fujihira, who co-owns a capital-letter-eschewing art and design shop on Kamani Street named fishcake. “We have so many potholes,” she said.

Fujihira, who has run the store at the same Kakaako location for 15 years, said the construction could prevent customers from driving right up to her shop to park, but the extent of that issue remains to be seen.

Next door at Bali Aga, a furniture store, owner Luis Gamarra appeared skeptical. “If it happens, yes, of course,” it will have an effect on his business, he said.

But Gamarra, whose store has been there for 22 years, said he has “no idea” what kind of effect.

Several blocks away, at the newly developed Salt shopping center, businesses also likely won’t be hit hard by the months of roadwork.

“It shouldn’t affect us too much,” said Grace Lacio, a manager at the boutique shop Milo. “They have a parking structure here,” she said.