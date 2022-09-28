comscore Navy fined $8.7 million for sewage discharges into ocean around Pearl Harbor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Navy fined $8.7 million for sewage discharges into ocean around Pearl Harbor

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:45 a.m.
  • U.S. NAVY PHOTO / 2011 The Navy has been cited for failures at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam wastewater treatment plant.

    The Navy has been cited for failures at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam wastewater treatment plant.

The penalty is based on 766 counts of discharging pollutants into the ocean, 212 counts related to operation and maintenance failures and 17 counts of bypassing of filters without authorization. Read more

