Judy Sobin, principal broker for Judy Sobin and Associates, has been awarded the National Association of Realtors’ Green Designation, the only green real estate professional designation recognized by NAR. Sobin achieved this prestigious award after completing topic-specific course work designed specifically for Realtors. The designation courses were created in collaboration with a multidisciplinary team of industry experts from across the country.

Family Promise of Hawaii, a nonprofit whose mission is to help homeless and low-income families achieve sustainable independence, has hired Ryan Catalani as its next executive director. Catalani previously served as director of advancement at Hawaii Children’s Action Network. He has worked at a Family Promise affiliate in Delaware and also served on the board of Family Promise of Hawaii.

