Eastern black rhinoceros arrives at Honolulu Zoo

The Honolulu Zoo has become the new home for an Eastern black rhinoceros.

Aria, an 8-year-old female rhinoceros that was born in Florida, arrived at the zoo this morning, the City and County of Honolulu announced. Aria had been living at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park prior to her arrival.

“We are pleased that Aria, our new black rhino, arrived safely at the Honolulu Zoo, with the assistance of the Honolulu Police Department’s escort team,” said Honolulu Zoo Director Linda Santos in a statement. “We appreciate the San Diego Zoo Safari Park staff for their assistance and accompanying her on this transport. … The staff are stoked to welcome a black rhino at the zoo once again and we are currently working on plans to provide us with her mate.”

Because of poaching, the Eastern black rhinoceros has been listed as critically endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List. Thanks to conservation efforts, the species population is currently at around 5,500 individuals, a marked improvement over the 800 animals that were left in 2010.

The species is the smaller of two African rhino species. Individuals can stand up to 5 feet in height and 12 feet in length. They can weigh up to 3,000 pounds.

Aria will be housed in the zoo’s newly renovated rhino exhibit in the African Savanna.