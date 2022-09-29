Fire crews continue to battle week-long brush fire between Kahuku and Laie

Fire crews of the Honolulu Fire Department and the state Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Forestry of Wildlife continue to battle a brush fire between Kahuku and Laie that has been burning for 10 days so far.

The brush fire has scorched approximately 180 acres, according to Honolulu Fire spokesman Capt. Jaimie Kinard Song.

The fire began Sept. 19, east of the Kahuku Training Area.

Song said, “The HFD and Division of Forestry and Wildlife are still at the scene working and making good progress.”

The U.S. Army deployed a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter, two fire engines and four personnel Tuesday to assist with firefighting efforts.

Aircraft from the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade also conducted water drops to prevent the fire from spreading into the Kahuku Training Area, the U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii said in a news release today.