Man, 25, arrested for allegedly snatching gold chain from man’s neck in Kalihi

A 25-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly snatched a gold chain from a 29-year-old man in Kalihi.

Keanu Pacheco Salas was charged Wednesday with second-degree robbery. His bail is set at $40,000.

The alleged robbery occurred in the 1900 block of Kalihi Street at about 11:05 a.m. Tuesday.

Honolulu police said a male suspect used physical force to take the gold chain that the victim was wearing around his neck.

The suspect and victim are not known to one another.

Shortly afterward, police arrested Salas in the 2600 block of Kalihi Street on suspicion of robbery.

Police recovered the gold chain from his pocket.