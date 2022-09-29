comscore NATO believes Baltic Sea gas pipeline leaks were sabotage | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

NATO believes Baltic Sea gas pipeline leaks were sabotage

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 3:26 p.m.

  • VIDEO COURTESY AP

  • SWEDISH COAST GUARD / AP In this picture provided by Swedish Coast Guard, the gas leak in the Baltic Sea from Nord Stream photographed from the Coast Guard’s aircraft on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

    SWEDISH COAST GUARD / AP

    In this picture provided by Swedish Coast Guard, the gas leak in the Baltic Sea from Nord Stream photographed from the Coast Guard’s aircraft on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

The warning came as the Swedish coast guard confirmed a fourth leak on the pipelines off southern Sweden, which is in the process of joining NATO. Read more

Previous Story
Royal Mint unveils first coins to feature King Charles III

Scroll Up