comscore With its win over the Beach, Fullerton has UH’s full attention | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

With its win over the Beach, Fullerton has UH’s full attention

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:17 p.m.

Hawaii entered the week already locked in on a matchup with Cal State Fullerton. Read more

Previous Story
Redevelopment of Aloha Stadium to face further delays with Gov. Ige’s new direction, officials say
Next Story
Television and radio – Sept. 29, 2022

Scroll Up