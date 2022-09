Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Regarding the city’s plans for new crosswalks in Waikiki, apparently the city engineers have gotten it wrong again. Instead of redesigning crosswalks, why don’t they build pedestrian overpasses at those major intersections on Kalakaua and Kuhio avenues in Waikiki? Model them after Las Vegas Boulevard, with its pedestrian overpasses.

Put railings along the sidewalk to prevent pedestrians from entering the roadways, forcing them to the pedestrian overpasses just like Las Vegas. Traffic flow on the roadways and pedestrian traffic on the sidewalks would move very smoothly with no interruptions.

If the city can build a pedestrian overpass from the Ward area over Ala Moana Boulevard, surely it can build five or six pedestrian overpasses on those very busy intersections in Waikiki. It’s a win-win solution for both pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

Both residents and tourists will enjoy the experience a lot more, with less traffic.

David Ferrara

Makiki

Put needed housing, not stadium, at Halawa

When will Gov. David Ige acknow- ledge that the biggest future tenant for the proposed Aloha Stadium would have been the University of Hawaii football team? Due to indecisiveness resulting in several changed plans and delays, the university wisely decided to take the matter into its own hands and build a stadium on its campus to accommodate its needs.

Columnist Richard Borreca reported that “Last week Ige scrapped the elaborate planned construction plans for a new stadium” (On Politics, Star-Advertiser, Sept. 25). He then quoted sports columnist Dave Reardon as stating that “the governor’s sudden decision came with the promise that he will come up with a new plan ‘in about three weeks or sooner.’”

How long has the governor been working on his secret plan for Aloha Stadium that he could release it within three weeks?

Our elected leaders should bury any proposal to build a future rusting white elephant and, instead, use the stadium land to build high-rise apartments that can accommodate tens of thousands of badly needed affordable housing units on Oahu.

William T. Kinaka

Wailuku

Give Wahine volleyball top billing it deserves

Am I the only person tired of seeing the University of Hawaii football team’s losses always shown on the top half of the Sports page, and the winning UH Wahine volleyball coverage relegated to the bottom half of the page?

I wish only the best for football coach Timmy Chang and our Rainbow Warriors, and can understand them being top dog when they win — but our outstanding Rainbow Wahine should be given top billing when they win and the Warriors lose. This is blatant bias at its worst.

Gwen Heliker

Makiki

Striking Kaiser care workers need support

The psychologists, social workers, psychiatric nurses and chemical dependency counselors at Kaiser, represented by the National Union of Healthcare Workers, have now been on strike for what will soon be five weeks.

Our fellow workers are putting their careers on hold, sacrificing much-needed income for their families, and making their presence known through their red shirts and bright picket signs day by day. This is because their patients are waiting too long for care and their co-workers are being stretched thin with no reinforcements along the way.

Quality mental health care should be a right for all members of our community and the workers who make that possible should not have to sacrifice their own living standards and health to make that happen. This is possible, but our fellow workers and their families will need our support (see nuhw.org).

Jun Shin

Kaheka

Ewa Beach explosions terrifying to residents

Thank you to the policeman who called me Saturday night to gather information about the 911 call I had to place in response to explosions happening on Fort Weaver in Ewa Beach. Not some pubescent playing with firecrackers, but what sounded like 200mm cannon fire that literally shook the house and terrified our dog. This was followed by four less-severe but equally terrifying bangs in rapid succession. Again, the dog screaming.

The officer inquired if I saw anyone and, of course, I hadn’t — as I believe these are being thrown from passing autos, which is actually really scary. The officer said there is really not much he could do, but would patrol the area.

I hope he was there on Fort Weaver because about an hour later, BANG BANG BANG BANG.

The Aloha State seems to have anger issues.

Bret Hill Bashara

Ewa Beach

