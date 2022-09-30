comscore Rearview Mirror: The Queen Mother made the most of Honolulu visits | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rearview Mirror: The Queen Mother made the most of Honolulu visits

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 11:13 p.m.
  • COURTESY PETER RIVERA On her second Hawaii visit, in 1966, the Queen Mother danced the hula with Duke Kahanamoku during a stopover at Honolulu Airport.

    On her second Hawaii visit, in 1966, the Queen Mother danced the hula with Duke Kahanamoku during a stopover at Honolulu Airport.

  • COURTESY PETER RIVERA Artist Adam Nakamura’s concept of how the RMS Queen Elizabeth would look as a floating convention center off Magic Island.

    Artist Adam Nakamura’s concept of how the RMS Queen Elizabeth would look as a floating convention center off Magic Island.

Queen Elizabeth II died Sept. 8 after a reign of 70 years. I’ll write about her three visits to Hawaii another time. Today I thought I’d write about her mother, Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, who visited Honolulu twice, in 1958 and 1966. Read more

