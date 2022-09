Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii Hilo and Hawaii Pacific women’s volleyball teams dropped their road matches on Thursday in PacWest play.

The Vulcans (1-12, 1-6 PacWest) fell to Biola (8-7, 5-3) in four sets, losing 25-17, 25-16, 21-25, 25-15. Kamryn Childs led the Vulcans with 10 kills, while Tani Hoke logged a match-high 20 digs.

The Sharks (0-13, 0-7) lost to Concordia (8-7, 5-3) in straight sets, 25-14, 25-22, 25-7. Marley Sandoval had 10 kills to lead HPU.