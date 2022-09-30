Scoreboard – Sept. 30, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

Today

FOOTBALL

ILH: Pac-Five at Punahou (I-AA), 3:15 p.m.; Kamehameha (I-AA) at ‘Iolani, 3:15 p.m.

OIA Open Division: Leilehua at Mililani, 7:30 p.m.

OIA Division I: Farrington at Kailua, 7:30 p.m.; Waipahu at Castle, 7:30 p.m.; Aiea at Radford, 7:30 p.m.

OIA Division II: Kalani at Pearl City, 7:30 p.m.

Nonleague: Saint Frances (Md.) at Kahuku, 7:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division II girls: Sacred Hearts at Damien; Le Jardin at Hawaii Baptist. Matches start at 6 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Division II: Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

AIR RIFLERY

ILH: Punahou vs. Pac-Five (boys and girls), 12:30 p.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church; Saint Louis at Hanalani (boys), 12:30 p.m.; La Pietra at Hanalani (girls), 12:30 p.m.; Island Pacific at Kamehameha (boys and girls), 1 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Sacred Hearts (girls), 2 p.m.

OIA East: Kalani at Kaiser; Kahuku at Kalaheo; Roosevelt at Kaimuki; Kaimuki at Castle; Kailua at Farrington. Matches start at 1 p.m.

OIA West: Nanakuli at Leilehua; Kapolei at Radford; Waialua at Waianae; Campbell at Waipahu. Matches start at 1 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

College men and women: Hawaii Hilo Invitational, TIME TBD at Hawaii Grand Naniloa Resort.

OIA: Qualifying Meet, 2 p.m. at Kalani.

FOOTBALL

ILH: Saint Louis (I-AA) vs. Damien, 4 p.m. at Kamehameha; Saint Louis at Kamehameha, 7 p.m.

OIA Open Division: Campbell at Kapolei, 6:30 p.m.

OIA Division II: McKinley at Waialua, 6 p.m.; Kaiser vs. Kalaheo, 6:30 p.m. at Kailua; Nanakuli vs. Kaimuki, 6:30 p.m. at Roosevelt.

KAYAKING

ILH: Distance, boys heats at 4 p.m. and girls heats 5 p.m. at Ala Wai Canal.

SOCCER

PacWest: Academy or Art vs. Hawaii Hilo, women at 12:30 p.m.; men at 3 p.m. Games at Vulcan Soccer Field.

PacWest: Dominican vs. Chaminade, women at 1 p.m.; men at 3:30 p.m. Games at Saint Louis School.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division I girls: Punahou at Mid-Pacific, 2 p.m.; Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 2:30 p.m.

ILH Division II girls: Hanalani at Le Jardin, 2 p.m.; Damien at Maryknoll, 2 p.m.; ‘Iolani II vs. University, 2:30 p.m. at Klum gym; Punahou II at Sacred Hearts, 3:30 p.m.

Water Polo

ILH boys

Varsity I

Punahou 7, Kamehameha 5

Goal-Scorers—Punahou: Wyatt Williamson 2, Emile Labrador 2, Nicholas Davidson, Skyler Tjakes, Stryker Scales. Kamehameha: Konner Chang 3, Liam Meza, Daniel Ontai

Varsity II

Punahou 9, Kamehameha 4

Goal-Scorers—Punahou: Kodai Eskin 3, Dylan McManus 2, Aka Pietsch, Kala Clark, Shota Eskin, Blake Garlin. Kamehameha: David Wong 2, Treyvn Nishimura, Camden Fong.

Le Jardin 13, ‘Iolani 3

Goal-Scorers—‘Iolani: Spencer Churchill 3. Le Jardin: Shore Flores 5, Jaxon Hinrichs 2, Oliver Webster 2, Walker Slay 2, Achilles Thornton, James LaRue

Volleyball

ILH girls

‘Iolani def. Mid-Pacific 25-6, 25-16, 25-11

Maryknoll def. Hanalani 29-27, 25-18, 25-13

Christian Academy def. Assets 25-20, 22-25, 25-23, 25-10

La Pietra def. Hawaiian Mission 25-20, 25-15, 25-16