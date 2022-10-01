HFD’s Air 1 rescues hiker from Waahila Trail in Manoa

The Honolulu Fire Department’s Air 1 helicopter rescued an injured hiker on the Waahila Trail in Manoa today.
Five HFD units staffed with a total of 15 personnel responded to a 911 call about the female hiker that came in at 1:54 p.m., according to an HFD news release. The first unit arrived at the scene a minute later and established command and a landing zone at Kanewai Park. A second unit responded to Waahila Trailhead.
The hiker reportedly had fallen approximately 10 feet, landing in a precarious position. Rescue personnel with Air 1 located the hiker and flew her to the landing zone at 2:36 p.m., the release said. The hiker declined further medical attention.
