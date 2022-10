Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Green accustomed to issuing edicts

I agree that the pledge by Lt. Gov. Josh Green to issue an executive order on access to abortions is unnecessary, heavy-handed and arrogant (“Executive order on abortion? Heavy-handed,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Sept. 23). Maybe his years as our COVID czar — when he, in effect, helped decide for us what was acceptable information to govern our decisions on what can go into our bodies, how we could assemble, who could work, go to school and participate in the life of the community, who would be “insiders” and who would be the “others,” even how we must die (alone) — made him used to directing our lives by fiat.

I feel strongly that women have the right to reproductive health care, including access to abortion. Letter writer Anne Wheelock said, “if we must add more layers of protection … put it to the people.” I agree. I don’t want a governor used to issuing edicts.

Kenneth Ordenstein

Kailua

No place like home for good food

We just got back from Pasadena, Calif., and it’s a beautiful place. But I would be amiss if I didn’t say how fortunate we are to live in Hawaii.

Where are the Rainbow Drive-Ins, the loco mocos, even the Ramen Ya’s and Zippy’s?

Where do you eat, after the hotel food has all been tried? Starving, we drove around, saw an L&L Hawaiian BBQ and immediately cheered. We drove in to order our dose of Hawaiian chicken katsu and Portuguese sausage and eggs. Well, the katsu came with taco sauce and the Portuguese sausage was micro-sized, not like Redondo’s, and the mac salad was just that — mac with minimal mayonnaise. We think there has to be some magic in Hawaii’s ono mac salad, cause it wasn’t the same.

It was a busy place, but for the three of us, we are spoiled and our expectations were high. We just shook our heads and said in unison, “We miss home!”

Bonnie Matsumoto

Moiliili

Hurricanes and electric cars

While watching all the coverage of Hurricane Ian on TV, it’s reported that many parts of Florida will not have electricity for weeks.

I’m just wondering how people with electric cars are going to charge their cars. Did people with electric cars make it to a safe zone and, if so, will they have enough charge to get back home after the storm passes?

Clark Himeda

Kuliouou

