No decision on charges 1 year after alleged Makaha police chase

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:26 a.m.

Dayton Gouveia, who doctors estimate will need health care serv­ ices totaling some $7 million over the course of his life, is continuing to battle city attorneys in court. Read more

