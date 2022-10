Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Despite playing in an unfamiliar role, Liatama Uiliata continued to be Waipahu’s do-it-all superstar, leading the Marauders to a 60-13 blowout win over host Castle on Friday night.

“I was very impressed. It was a rough week of practice,” Waipahu head coach Bryson Carvalho said. “Obviously when you get a new starting quarterback, things change. It was rough, just making sure we had crossed our T’s and dotted our I’s. It was stressful, but they came to play, and they put it together tonight.”

Making his first start at quarterback, Uiliata scored in every phase of the offense with a receiving touchdown, a rushing touchdown, and two passing touchdowns. He threw for 177 yards on 11-of-16 passing, ran for 98 yards on seven carries, and caught a pass for 28 yards.

“He’s just a great athlete. That was kind of all we had; just put our best athlete at quarterback,” Carvalho said. “He shined for us big time. What’s good is we had just put in a very small portion of our offense to make him comfortable. If he’s this comfortable with it, we can keep adding as the playoffs approach.”

Uiliata played all but one snap at quarterback in Waipahu’s win over Roosevelt last week after starter Joshua Manu suffered a knee injury.

Helping out the new starting quarterback was a strong running performance by Aniela Teleaai. Teleaai finished the game with 192 yards on 19 carries, with four rushing touchdowns and another receiving touchdown.

The game started with a lengthy delay after a knee injury suffered by Waipahu’s Zachary Tamboa. After the ambulance had taken Tamboa away, both teams needed to shake off some rust. Uiliata hit receiver Saige Marienthal for a 40-yard pass, but the ball popped out at the end of the play and wound up in Castle’s possession.

The Marauders righted the ship following a Castle turnover on downs, with Teleaai scoring the first of his five touchdowns, an 11-yard run that capped off a seven-play, 67-yard drive.

In response, Castle drove deep into Waipahu territory, but the drive ended with a fumble recovered by Waipahu’s Romeo Tagata. The Marauders scored four plays later on Teleaai’s 38-yard run.

The second quarter began with a frenzy of scores. With the ball already at the Castle 39-yard line, Waipahu pulled off a little trickeration for a quick two-play scoring drive. Uiliata found Tai Aipia-Barrett for an 11-yard pass on the first play, then they switched positions to score on the next. Aipia-Barrett took the handoff on an end around, then threw the ball back to Uiliata who ran it into the end zone for a 28-yard score.

On the next play from scrimmage, Castle quarterback Daunte Ching’s pass was intercepted by Waipahu’s Brock Higashi-Sojot, who ran the ball back 25 yards for the second Marauder score within ten seconds.

Castle joined in on the scoring outburst and Coby Tanioka’s 97-yard kickoff return touchdown made it three scores on three straight plays.

The barrage of scoring continued with five of the next seven drives resulting in touchdowns. Teleaai was first to score with an 11-yard scamper to end a seven-play drive. The Marauders double-dipped after a Castle punt, driving 81 yards on 11 plays for Uiliata’s first touchdown throw, an 11-yard pass to Aipia-Barrett. A Marauder 20-yard onside kick was recovered by Tyrus “Samu” Niuatao, setting up Uiliata’s 20-yard touchdown run on the next play.

A series of kickoff penalties by Waipahu gave Castle their best field position of the day. Ching and Tanioka connected on back-to-back plays, a 45-yard pass, followed by a 16-yard touchdown connection.

Waipahu would score one more time to preserve the mercy rule margin. Uiliata and Telemaai, connected for a 41-yard catch-and-run score. It was Uiliata’s second passing touchdown, and fourth overall.

Teleaai would go on to score his fourth rushing touchdown, an 11-yard run, in the third quarter. The game was eventually called off after an injured Castle player required a second ambulance visit.

Mililani 49, Leilehua 14

Kini McMillan and Emana Tarape combined to throw for 349 yards and five touchdowns, leading the Trojans to a victory over the Mules.

The duo was efficient for the Trojans (5-2, 4-0 OIA Open), with McMillan completing 13 of 20 passes for 170 yards and three touchdowns, while Tarape hit 8 of 10 for 179 yards and two scores. Ten Trojans caught a pass, with five players catching a touchdown pass.

Cole Northington rushed for 87 yards to lead the Mules offense (0-6-1, 0-5).

Aiea 68, Radford 0

Quarterback Ezekiel Olie threw for 361 yards and five touchdowns, powering Na Alii to a win over the Rams.

Aiea (5-2, 3-1 OIA Division I) held 54-0 halftime lead. Jayden Chanel led Aiea with six catches for 107 yards and a touchdown, while Rico Figueroa had five for 97 with two scores. Radford (1-6, 0-5) was held to just 86 yards of total offense in the game.

Pearl City 17, Kalani 0

Bobby Best ran for 118 yards as Pearl City defeated Kalani.

Quarterback Ikaika Torres threw for 152 yards and two touchdowns for the Chargers (6-2, 5-1 OIA Division II). Kynan McCartney threw for 110 yards to lead the Falcons (2-5, 2-4), who lost their fourth straight.

WAIPAHU 60, CASTLE 13

At Castle

Waipahu (6-1, 5-0) 12 40 8 0 — 60

Castle (1-6, 1-3) 0 13 0 0 — 13

Waip—Anieli Teleaai 11 run (kick failed)

Waip—Teleaai 38 run (run failed)

Waip—Liatama Uiliata 28 pass from Tai Aipia-Barrett (run failed)

Waip—Brock Higashi-Sojot 25 interception return (Xavier Transfiguracion kick)

Cast—Coby Tanioka 97 kickoff return (Laakela Miner-Quidachay kick)

Waip—Teleaai 11 run (Transfiguracion kick)

Waip—Aipia-Barrett 28 pass from Uiliata (kick failed)

Waip—Uiliata 20 run (Transfiguracion kick)

Cast—Tanioka 16 pass from Daunte Ching (kick failed)

Waip— Teleaai 41 pass from Uiliata (Transfiguracion kick)

Waip—Teleaai 11 run (Uiliata run)

RUSHING—Waipahu: Teleaai 19-192, Uiliata 7-98, Braeden Togafau 2-11. Castle: Ching 14-46, Tanioka 1-2, Ezekiel Totten 1-(minus 2).

PASSING—Waipahu: Uiliata 11-16-0-177, Aipia-Barrett 1-1-0-28. Castle: Ching 15-24-1-201.

RECEIVING— Waipahu: Chazen Rodillas-Vesido 4-52, Teleaai 2-46, Saige Marienthal 2-45, Aipia-Barrett 3-34, Uiliata

1-28. Castle: Tanioka 9-142, Zayden Uyemura 2-27, Nathaniel-Seth Rombawa 3-18, Nathaniel Medina 1-14.

Junior Varsity—Waipahu 21, Castle 7

MILILANI 49, LEILEHUA 14

At Mililani

Mililani (5-2, 4-0) 28 7 7 7 —49

Leilehua (0-6-1, 0-5) 0 7 0 7 — 14

RUSHING—Mililani: Kingsten Samuelu 2-65, Jaylan Johnson 1-28, Tarape 1-18, McMillan 2-7, Lehiwa Kahana-Travis 1-2. Leilehua: Cole Northington 21-87, Zayden Gayagas 4-13, Chow 2-0.

PASSING—Mililani: Tarape 8-10-0-179, McMillan 13-20-0-170. Leilehua: Chow 9-23-1-93, Northington 2-2-0-28, Julian Vargas 0-1-1-0.

RECEIVING—Mililani: Roller 4-79, Manivong Jr. 2-75, Derek Tsuchiyama 5-64, McGee 1-36, Hunter 1-26, Onosai Salanoa 2-25, Sisco Kaleopaa-Ancheta 2-17, Paiva 1-15, Kahana-Travis 1-7, McMillan 1-1.

Leilehua: Darian Hoeppner-Corales 1-35, Timothy Arnold 2-25, Camren Flemister 2-18, Trevin Poopaa 1-14, Northington 2-12, Ioane 3-10, Chow 1-6.

AIEA 68, RADFORD 0

At Radford

Aiea (5-2, 3-1) 17 37 7 7 —68

Radford (1-6, 0-5) 0 0 0 0 — 0

Aiea—Rico Figueroa 20 pass from Ezekiel Olie (Bryson Boyea Quiton kick)

Aiea—FG Quiton 26

Aiea—Kaimana Lale-Saole 5 run (Quiton kick)

Aiea—Kobe Higa 15 run (Quiton kick)

Aiea—Lale-Saole 15 pass from Olie (Quiton kick)

Aiea—Noah Spencer 15 run (Quiton kick)

Aiea—Higa 10 pass from Olie (Quiton kick)

Aiea—Jayden Chanel 1 pass from Olie (Quiton kick)

Aiea—Safety

Aiea—Figueroa 4 pass from Olie (Keoki Stephens kick)

Aiea—Higa 27 run (Marcelle Pleasant kick)

RUSHING—Aiea: Higa 7-53, Lale-Saole 5-44, Geronimo Ulgaran 1-26, Olie 2-7, Spencer 4-4, Figueroa 1-(minus 17). Radford: Michael Hayslett 8-37, Olijah Gomez 1-(minus 5), Kalob Victorino-Avila 5-(minus 8).

PASSING—Aiea: Olie 20-25-0-361, Spencer 4-6-0-45. Radford: Victorino-Avila 12-25-1-62.

RECEIVING—Aiea: Chanel 6-121,

Figueroa 5-97, Jheremie Cacpal 3-55, Hiki Kim Choy-Keb Ah Lo 4-52, Ulgaran 2-45, Lale-Saole 2-17, Higa 1-10, Noah Deed 1-9. Radford: Hayslett 4-21, Jhonathan Kekua-Cobb 3-19, Kevin Castine 1-10,

Roch Schaefer 1-6, Joel Gillies 2-5, Makana Dayton 1-1.

PEARL CITY 17, KALANI 0

At Pearl City

Kalani (2-5, 2-4) 0 0 0 0 — 0

Pearl City (6-2, 5-1) 0 7 3 7 — 17

PC—Bradley Kansou 34 pass from Ikaika Torres (Marcus Rodriguez kick)

PC—FG Rodriguez 34

PC—Rodriguez 2 pass from Torres (Rodriguez kick)

RUSHING—Kalani: Kotaru Aizawa 8-25, Kynan McCartney 8-3, Laakea Nishimoto 1-(minus 1), Aiden Trinidad 1-(minus 5). Pearl City: Bobby Best 21-118, Shaedyn Quemado 15-56, Zion Gella-Kaulia 1-5, Torres 3-(minus 13).

PASSING—Kalani: McCartney 16-28-0-110. Pearl City: Torres 13-20-2-152, Best 1-2-0-12.

RECEIVING—Kalani: Silas Tina Soberano 4-57, Chris Holt 7-56, Aizawa 1-1, Maekaiah Guillermo 2-0, L. Nishimoto 1-0,

Mikala Nishimoto 1-(minus 4). Pearl City: Kansou 2-68, Koalii Torres 7-57, Rodriguez 2-16, Best 1-9, Gella-Kaulia 1-7, Triton Taimanao 1-7.

Also:

Pac-Five 28, Punahou I-AA 20