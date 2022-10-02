Road repair work to prompt partial closure of Dillingham Boulevard by HCC until mid-November

The city is asking Oahu motorists to avoid Dillingham Boulevard between North King Street and Kokea Street beginning Monday due to maintenance work on roads expected to last until mid-November.

The city’s Department of Facility Maintenance will partially close lanes on Dillingham Boulevard by Honolulu Community College from Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for pavement repairs. The project work is expected to be completed by Nov. 18, weather and conditions permitting, but there will be no road work on Nov. 8 for election day and Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.

“Allow for extra travel time and abide by posted traffic signs. Special Duty Honolulu Police Department Officers will be posted at the work site to assist with traffic control,” according to a statement from Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s office.

Access to driveways along the portion of Dillingham Boulevard may be restricted during the construction period, the mayor’s office said. Emergency access will be accomodated.

For any questions about the road work, call the department’s Division of Road Maintenance at 808-768-3631.