Marines make 6,100-mile trans-Pacific flight in Ospreys | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Marines make 6,100-mile trans-Pacific flight in Ospreys

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:35 a.m.
  • COURTESY U.S. MARINES CORPS An MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 (Reinforced) flies over amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli on Sept. 14.

Hawaii-based Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 recently concluded their deployment to Australia as part of Marine Rotational Force- Darwin with a 6,100-mile, island-hopping flight home. Read more

