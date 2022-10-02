comscore Hawaii football team gets some weapons back | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii football team gets some weapons back

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  JAMM AQUINO / 2020 Hawaii wide receiver Zion Bowens soared to haul in a touchdown pass in the end zone against New Mexico during the second half on Nov. 7, 2020 at Aloha Stadium. Hawaii won 39-33.

    Hawaii wide receiver Zion Bowens soared to haul in a touchdown pass in the end zone against New Mexico during the second half on Nov. 7, 2020 at Aloha Stadium. Hawaii won 39-33.

Receivers Zion Bowens, Chuuky Hines and Koali Nishigaya have received full medical clearance and are set to play in Saturday’s road game against San Diego State. The 1-4 Rainbow Warriors had a bye this weekend. Read more

