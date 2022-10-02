Las Vegas Advisor: Formula One gearing up for the Las Vegas Grand Prix

After announcing the race way back in April, the dates for the Las Vegas Grand Prix have finally been finalized.

Formula One has confirmed the race will take place over the week before Thanksgiving, Nov. 16 to 19. Qualifying segments will take place on Nov. 16 and 17, with the race running the night of Nov. 18.

Interestingly, the start time will be 10 p.m. locally (meaning 1 a.m. Nov. 19 Eastern time). Though it’s late for East Coast fans, the race will be convenient for Formula One’s hardcore fanbase in Europe (7 a.m. Sunday morning in Paris) and Asia (1 p.m. in Manila). The announcement also stated that tickets for the general-admission area will be “accessible,” meaning reasonably priced, but details weren’t forthcoming.

Aria food hall: Aria is transforming its second-floor buffet area into a food hall. “Proper Eats” will have 12 outlets, several with distinctly non-food-court-style cuisine, such as Korean fried chicken, ramen, and sustainably caught seafood and made-to-order sushi. When Proper Eats opens in December, it will be the fourth high-end food hall on the Strip, along with Block 16 at Cosmopolitan, Eataly at Park MGM and Famous Food Street Eats at Resorts World.

Bellagio display: “Artfully Autumn” has opened at the Conservatory and Botanical Garden at Bellagio. The display includes giant horns of plenty, pumpkins and gourds, larger-than-life butterflies, and ponds and waterfalls. A “cornucopia” scent fills the air with the aromas of cranberry, orange and cinnamon. The display runs through Nov. 12 and is free to view.

Question:When did the Tropicana close?

Answer: Last week. For one day. The brief closing came on the heels of the approval of a change in ownership and was used to switch out signage and facilitate other conversions. The casino is open and operating as the Tropicana, though an eventual name change is anticipated.

