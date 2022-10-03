2 men charged in armed robbery at Waikalani Valley game room

Prosecutors have charged two men in connection with Wednesday’s alleged armed robbery at a game room in Waikalani Valley.
Bruce Sesepasara, 46, was charged with first-degree robbery. His bail is set at $500,000.
Cody Robello Passi was charged with accomplice to robbery in the first-degree and first-degree burglary. His aggregate bail is set at $350,000.
Police said two male suspects robbed a residential game room at gunpoint in Waikalani at about 12:50 a.m. Wednesday. One of the suspects allegedly held a firearm while the other suspect took cash and personal property.
Two days later, officers arrested Sesepasara in McCully on suspicion of robbery.
Police also arrested Robello Passi at a hotel in Waikiki Friday on suspicion of two counts of robbery, one count of burglary and criminal contempt of court.
Last month, Robello Passi, also known as Cody Robello-Passi, was charged with first-degree robbery after he and a 26-year-old man allegedly robbed a game room in the 1100 block of Kamaile Street in the Ala Moana-Kakaako area on the night of Aug. 8.
