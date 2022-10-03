Motorcyclist identified, suspect arrested in fatal Maui hit-and-run

A motorcyclist killed in Friday’s hit-and-run on Maui has been identified as 63-year-old Wendy Curtis Kaiwi of Kula, the Maui Police Department said.

The collision occurred on Kula Highway at Lower Kula Road at about 8:30 p.m.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed a gray 2020 Nissan Frontier pickup truck was traveling northbound on the highway and made a left turn onto Lower Kula Road when it collided head-on with a black 2015 Yamaha motorcycle traveling southbound on the highway.

Kaiwi was thrown onto the roadway from his motorcycle upon impact.

Police said the Nissan driver did not stop and continued to travel west on Lower Kula Road.

Kaiwi was taken in critical condition to Maui Memorial Medical Center where he later died from injuries sustained in the collision.

Police noted Kaiwi was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Officers later located the Nissan driver, a 76-year-old Wailuku man, at a residence in Wailuku and arrested him on suspicion of first-degree negligent homicide and collisions involving death or serious bodily injury. He was released pending further investigation.

Police indicated alcohol was a factor in the collision. It’s unknown at this time whether speed or drugs were factors as police are continuing their investigation.

This is the 16th traffic-related fatality in Maui County this year compared to 12 at the same time last year.