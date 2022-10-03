Hawaii is in a race against time to rebuild Aloha Stadium
- Updated 10:59 p.m.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
The University of Hawaii turned its on-campus practice field into the Clarence T.C. Ching complex, a 9,000-seat stadium for UH football games.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Honolulu’s long-delayed rail system includes a station near Aloha Stadium. Similarly, San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium is walking distance to a stop on a new light rail transit system.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Honolulu’s long-delayed rail system includes a station near Aloha Stadium.
DENIS POROY / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Fans lined up to enter the new Snapdragon Stadium on Sept. 3 for the San Diego State football team’s home opener.
