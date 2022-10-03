comscore Hawaii is in a race against time to rebuild Aloha Stadium | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii is in a race against time to rebuild Aloha Stadium

  • By Dave Reardon and Andrew Gomes dreardon@staradvertiser.com agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:59 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The University of Hawaii turned its on-campus practice field into the Clarence T.C. Ching complex, a 9,000-seat stadium for UH football games.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The University of Hawaii turned its on-campus practice field into the Clarence T.C. Ching complex, a 9,000-seat stadium for UH football games.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Honolulu’s long-delayed rail system includes a station near Aloha Stadium. Similarly, San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium is walking distance to a stop on a new light rail transit system.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Honolulu’s long-delayed rail system includes a station near Aloha Stadium. Similarly, San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium is walking distance to a stop on a new light rail transit system.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Honolulu’s long-delayed rail system includes a station near Aloha Stadium.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Honolulu’s long-delayed rail system includes a station near Aloha Stadium.

  • DENIS POROY / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Fans lined up to enter the new Snapdragon Stadium on Sept. 3 for the San Diego State football team’s home opener.

    DENIS POROY / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Fans lined up to enter the new Snapdragon Stadium on Sept. 3 for the San Diego State football team’s home opener.

In addition to the mix of sports and entertainment, another key similarity in the two stadium projects is that Snapdragon is a walk away from a stop on a new light-rail transit system. Read more

Previous Story
Vital statistics – Sept. 23 to 29, 2022

Scroll Up