Sold-out show marks end of era at Diamond Head Theatre
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Diamond Head Theatre Artistic Director John Rampage and Executive Director Deena Dray saluted the audience and cast with a Champagne toast onstage Sunday before the final show.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, Costume Director Karen Wolfe was still sewing Sunday before Diamond Head Theatre’s final show at Ruger Theatre.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Diamond Head Theatre presented its final show in the Ruger Theatre on Sunday with a production of “Anything Goes.”
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, volunteers Maura Yee and her son, Alex Yee, admired a photo display of shows past.
