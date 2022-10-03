comscore Sold-out show marks end of era at Diamond Head Theatre | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sold-out show marks end of era at Diamond Head Theatre

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:10 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Diamond Head Theatre Artistic Director John Rampage and Executive Director Deena Dray saluted the audience and cast with a Champagne toast onstage Sunday before the final show.

    Diamond Head Theatre Artistic Director John Rampage and Executive Director Deena Dray saluted the audience and cast with a Champagne toast onstage Sunday before the final show.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, Costume Director Karen Wolfe was still sewing Sunday before Diamond Head Theatre’s final show at Ruger Theatre.

    Above, Costume Director Karen Wolfe was still sewing Sunday before Diamond Head Theatre’s final show at Ruger Theatre.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Diamond Head Theatre presented its final show in the Ruger Theatre on Sunday with a production of “Anything Goes.”

    Diamond Head Theatre presented its final show in the Ruger Theatre on Sunday with a production of “Anything Goes.”

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, volunteers Maura Yee and her son, Alex Yee, admired a photo display of shows past.

    Above, volunteers Maura Yee and her son, Alex Yee, admired a photo display of shows past.

A 70-year epoch in island theater came to an end Sunday with the final performance of Diamond Head Theatre’s season­-opening production of “Anything Goes.” Read more

