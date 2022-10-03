comscore NFL Islanders | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

NFL Islanders

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Was in on eight tackles, which was third on the team. Five of them were solo stops, good for second on the team behind only safety Adrian Phillips. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - Oct. 2, 2022

Scroll Up