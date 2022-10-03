NFL Islanders

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Was in on eight tackles, which was third on the team. Five of them were solo stops, good for second on the team behind only safety Adrian Phillips. Read more

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

>> Marcus Kemp, free agent wide receiver: Visited the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday and is expected to be signed to the practice squad today if he passes a physical. Kemp spent all of last year on Kansas City’s roster.

>> Keith Kirkwood, Saints wide receiver: Signed to the team’s practice squad and made the trip to London but was not active.

KAHUKU

>> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Came off the bench and teamed on a tackle of Rex Burkhead in a win over the Texans.

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Texans linebacker: Started against the Chargers and tied Steven Nelson for the team lead with seven tackles, six of them solo.

LEILEHUA

>> Netane Muti, Broncos offensive line: Was elevated from the practice squad for the loss to the Raiders but didn’t leave the bench. Muti wore the flag of Tonga on his helmet as part of the NFL’s international helmet decal initiative.

PUNAHOU

>> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Buckner was active for Sunday’s loss to the Colts despite missing practice all week with an elbow injury. Buckner didn’t generate any statistics.

>> Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans place-kicker: He made a 40-yard field goal and three extra points but started trending on social media when he badly missed a 46-yard attempt very wide left. He was excellent on kickoffs, though, starting his opponent inside the 22 three times and a touchback the other time.

SAINT LOUIS

>> Nate Herbig, Jets guard: Started at right guard and made his debut with the Jets. The Jets beat the Steelers with the new line, gaining 98 yards on 29 attempts on the ground.

>> Marcus Mariota, Falcons quarterback: Completed just seven of his 19 pass attempts for 139 yards and an interception in a win over the Browns. He was under pressure all day and ran five times for three yards. He was sacked once for eight yards and his QB rating of 41.3 is his worst since a 39.6 against Arizona in 2017.

>> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Threw for 110 yards and an interception before leaving Thursday’s game injured. His passer rating of 52.7 was his worst since a 40.6 against Buffalo last year, another game he left with an injury.

>> Tyson Alualu, Steelers defensive lineman: Alualu, the oldest player on the Steelers’ roster, was demoted from his starting nose tackle spot in favor of second-year man Montravius Adams. Alualu didn’t have a tackle and was whistled for defensive holding on New York’s winning drive.