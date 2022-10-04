Girls volleyball top 10: ‘Iolani proves it’s worthy of ranking

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

‘Iolani isn’t interested in volatility and musical chairs. Read more

‘Iolani isn’t interested in volatility and musical chairs.

The Raiders closed the ILH regular season with sweeps of Punahou and Mid-Pacific, and a four-set win over Kamehameha. At 8-1 in league play (20-5 overall), ‘Iolani garnered all 11 first-place votes from coaches and media in the Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10.

Kamehameha, which outlasted Punahou in a wild 37-35, 20-25, 25-20, 25-23 win last Thursday, flipped spots with the Buffanblu and is now No. 2.

No. 6 Kamehameha-Hawaii is already in San Diego, where the Warriors will play in the Southern California Invitational on Friday and Saturday. In the meantime, they have “friendlies” with Eastlake (Tuesday), Sage Creek (Wednesday) and San Marcos (Thursday).

The only other changes were in the No. 8, 9 and 10 spots. Baldwin (11-0 MIL) topped Kamehameha-Maui in four sets and swept Maui. The Bears (13-6 overall) moved up to No. 8.

Mililani (7-1 OIA West) lost at Waianae in four sets, but remain in the poll at No. 9.

Kalani swept McKinley and stayed in the Top 10 at No. 10.

Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10

Oct. 3, 2022

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. ‘Iolani (11) (20-5, 8-1 ILH) 110 1

> def. @ No. 2 Punahou 25-22, 25-22, 25-6

> def. Mid-Pacific 25-6, 25-16, 25-11

> def. No. 3 Kamehameha 25-18, 25-19, 19-25, 25-18

> next: ILH second round, TBD

2. Kamehameha (25-8, 5-4 ILH) 98 3

> def. Mid-Pacific 25-13, 30-28, 23-25, 25-20

> def. @ No. 2 Punahou 37-35, 20-25, 25-20, 25-23

> lost @ No. 1 ‘Iolani 25-18, 25-19, 19-25, 25-18

> next: vs. Punahou, Tuesday (2nd-place playoff); ILH second round, TBD

3. Punahou (20-8, 5-4 ILH) 85 2

> lost to No. 1 ‘Iolani 25-22, 25-22, 25-6

> lost to No. 3 Kamehameha 37-35, 20-25, 25-20, 25-23

> def. @ Mid-Pacific 25-14, 25-14, 25-14

> next: @ Kamehameha, Tuesday (2nd-place playoff); ILH second round, TBD

4. Kahuku (16-4, 8-0 OIA East) 74 4

> def. @ Castle 25-3, 25-10, 25-14

> def. @ Farrington 25-19, 25-21, 25-20

> next: vs. Kailua, Monday; vs. Kalaheo, Wednesday

5. Moanalua (26-7-1, 7-1 OIA East) 62 5

> def. Kalaheo 25-20, 25-12, 26-24

> def. McKinley 25-4, 25-8, 25-9

> next: at Kaimuki, Monday; at Kalani, Wednesday

6. KS-Hawaii (23-5-1, 13-0 BIIF) 56 6

> def. Waiakea 25-11, 25-8, 21-25, 25-12

> def. Ka‘u 25-9, 25-5, 25-10

> next: vs. Christian Liberty, Tuesday

7. Le Jardin (20-6, 12-0 ILH D-II) 50 7

> def. @ Sacred Hearts 25-8, 25-15, 25-14

> def. @ Hawaii Baptist 25-21, 25-20, 25-23

> def. @ Hanalani 25-15, 25-19, 25-15

> next: vs. Punahou I-AA, Thursday

8. Baldwin (13-6, 11-0 MIL) 20 9-T

> def. @ Kamehameha-Maui 12-25, 25-17, 25-4, 27-25

> def. @ Maui 25-22, 25-22, 25-22

> next: vs. Lahainaluna, Tuesday

9. Mililani (15-10, 7-1 OIA West) 17 8

> No. 8 Mililani def. @ Leilehua 21-25, 20-25, 27-25, 25-22, 15-13

> lost @ Waianae 27-25, 15-25, 25-16, 25-21

> next: vs. Campbell, Tuesday; vs. Radford, Thursday

10. Kalani (11-4, 6-2 OIA East) 16 9-T

> def. @ McKinley 25-15, 25-12, 25-8

> next: @ Roosevelt, Monday; vs. Moanalua, Wednesday